Living on tears of invisible foreign workers: Korea Herald writer

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The female sea divers of Jeju are among the symbolic features of the southern island and admittedly its major tourist resource. The "haenyeo" and their age-old ocean harvesting skills are recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Back in the 15th century, however, these stalwart women flabbergasted a new magistrate on his inspection tour by bravely jumping into the cold winter sea, wearing only outfits made of thin cotton.

The tender-hearted magistrate handed down instructions not to serve abalone and seaweed ever again on his table. "How could I eat them when I've seen those poor women working in such incredulous conditions?" he lamented.

"A Greenhouse is Not a House," a 2018 documentary produced by Asian Media Culture Factory, instantly recalls this episode from King Sejong's days.

The one-hour-long film, jointly directed by Shekh al Mamun and Jeong So-hee, is an embarrassing revelation of the harsh reality endured by people from other Asian countries who are buttressing our shrinking agricultural industry. Al Mamun, from Bangladesh, and Jeong are both labor activists advocating the rights of migrant workers.

As the title of the film indicates, a great majority of migrant farm workers - most of them young women - live in greenhouses.

More specifically, after working long hours for low pay, they sleep and eat in makeshift structures built of sandwich panels or shipping containers inside a plastic greenhouse.

What distinguishes their so-called "dormitories" from multiple rows of other greenhouses for producing fresh greens around the year is their black shade covering.

These shabby living quarters, hidden under the dark covering, consist of small rooms, each shared by three to five workers on average.

They are seldom equipped with proper heating or cooling systems, clean kitchens, shower rooms, or toilets. Some even lack a safety locking device.

The film shows around these shelters - subhuman in a word - along with workers explaining their basic daily problems.

These scenes are inevitably linked to the death on a December night in 2020 of a 31-year-old Cambodian woman in a vegetable farm in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Looking forward to a long-awaited reunion with her family in just three weeks, and leaving behind her flight ticket to Phnom Penh, Nuon Sokkheng was found dead in her poorly heated, squalid shelter.

With her roommates spending the night at another place as the weather forecast had warned temperatures would plunge to minus 18 degrees Celsius, Nuon Sokkheng slept alone in her room.

An autopsy cited complications from cirrhosis as the cause of her death, but few doubted her health condition was affected by her living environment.