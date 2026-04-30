Lithuania should join US coalition in Strait of Hormuz, president says
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VILNIUS, April 30 - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said he was supportive of his country joining the U.S. freedom of navigation mission in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that he would present the proposal to the Baltic state's defence council.
The United States is pushing for other countries to help restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a State Department cable seen by Reuters, as oil prices surged to their highest in more than four years on fears of longer-term disruptions to global fuel supplies.
"We have received the U.S. proposal to join the Hormuz Strait navigation restoration coalition, and I intend to shortly present this proposal to the State Defence Council," the president told a news conference in Vilnius on Thursday.
"We would need a mandate from parliament," he added. REUTERS