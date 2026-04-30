Lithuania should join US coalition in Strait of Hormuz, president says

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda gives doorstep comments at the Joint Expeditionary Force JEF Leaders' Summit in Helsinki, Finland March 26, 2026. The topics on the agenda include support from the JEF countries to Ukraine and the overall security situation in Europe. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.

VILNIUS, April 30 - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said he was supportive of his country joining the U.S. freedom of navigation mission in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that he would present the proposal to the Baltic state's defence council.

The United States is pushing for other countries to help restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a State Department cable seen by Reuters, as oil prices surged to their highest in more than four years on fears of longer-term disruptions to global fuel supplies.

"We have received the U.S. proposal to join the Hormuz Strait navigation restoration coalition, and I intend to shortly present this proposal to the State Defence Council," the president told a news conference in Vilnius on Thursday.

"We would need a mandate from parliament," he added. REUTERS