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List of some significant fatal fires in Thailand

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The inside of a pub where a deadly fire broke out, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

The inside of a pub where a deadly fire broke out, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

July 13 - An explosive fire at a popular pub in Thailand's capital Bangkok has killed 27 people, with another 22 injured in critical condition, officials said on Monday.

Here is a list of some other fires in Thailand in recent years, and some major fires from the past several decades:

December 29, 2024: Three people, from the United States, Brazil and Ukraine, were killed in a fire at a hotel near Bangkok's popular backpacker district.

October 1, 2024: At least 23 people died when a school bus carrying more than 40 students and teachers on a field trip caught fire in the outskirts of the capital Bangkok.

July 30, 2023: Twelve people were killed and more than 100 injured when firecrackers exploded in a warehouse in the southern province of Narathiwat that borders Malaysia.

August 5, 2022:  A fire broke out at the Mountain B night club in Sattahip district, Chonburi, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Bangkok, killing at least 13 people and injuring 35.

July 5, 2021: A firefighter was killed and 29 people were wounded and thousands more evacuated after an explosion at a factory in Samut Prakan province.

January 1, 2009: At least 65 people died in a fire at a Bangkok nightclub, which also injured more than 200 others who were celebrating the New Year.

July 11, 1997: At least 90 people died in a fire at a 16-storey beachfront hotel in Pattaya, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of Bangkok. Officials said the fire was started by a cooking gas explosion in the hotel’s ground-floor cafeteria and spread rapidly.

May 10, 1993: A fire at toy-maker Kader Industrial in Nakhon Pathom killed 188 workers and injured almost 500. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.