Letter from the Bureau Podcast: Wanna be a wang hong? Why China’s influencer economy is booming

The popularity of wang hong has affected how the Chinese has used social media, who will emulate influencers they follow online to take similar pictures at specific locations, such as 798 art district, a popular hang out spot in Beijing, said Professor Li Xinxiang at the Communication University of Zhejiang in south-eastern China. PHOTO: AW CHENG WEI
Bhagyashree Garekar
Foreign Editor
Updated
28 min ago
Published
28 min ago

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe.

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises. 

In this episode, she chats with ST’s China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:03 How does the influencer economy work?

2:14 Why has the Chinese influencer economy become so huge?

4:37 How much do the influencers earn?

6:00 Where is Viya now? 

7:32 What does it take to be a successful wang hong? 

11:34 What is a day in the life of a wang hong like?

13:25 How does the Chinese government view the wang hong? 

Read Aw Cheng Wei’s article here: https://str.sg/i3Hw

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Follow Letter From The Bureau Podcast every first Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s articles: https://str.sg/whNo

Read Aw Cheng Wei’s articles: https://str.sg/wzce

Read ST’s Letters From The Bureau: https://str.sg/3xRd

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top