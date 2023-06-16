Letter from the Bureau Podcast: Wanna be a wang hong? Why China’s influencer economy is booming

In this episode, she chats with ST’s China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:03 How does the influencer economy work?

2:14 Why has the Chinese influencer economy become so huge?

4:37 How much do the influencers earn?

6:00 Where is Viya now?

7:32 What does it take to be a successful wang hong?

11:34 What is a day in the life of a wang hong like?

13:25 How does the Chinese government view the wang hong?

Read Aw Cheng Wei’s article here: https://str.sg/i3Hw

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

