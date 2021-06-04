Letter From The Bureau Podcast: How the Chinese Communist Party is popularly viewed in China

Letter From The Bureau Ep 2: How the Chinese Communist Party is popularly viewed in China during Covid-19

19:19 mins

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's foreign desk editor Bhagyashree Garekar in this podcast series as she talks about life as it goes on, amid, and in spite of the headlines, with one of ST’s 30-odd correspondents in 15 cities across the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month. They will share with you some of the more interesting things they are reporting on from the countries they are based in.

In this episode, she hosts Danson Cheong - ST's China correspondent based in Beijing - about how China is celebrating the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2021.

They chat about the following:

1. What lies in China's Jinggang mountains? A museum sacred to CCP (2:05)

2. Membership numbers of the CCP, the world's biggest party (4:45)

3. Does it hurt a citizen professionally or socially, if that person is not a member of the CCP (7:05)

4. How is the CCP popularly viewed in China? (10:30)

5. How important is this centenary to China's President Xi Jinping? (13:35)

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

