Letter From The Bureau Podcast: How a haircut stirred up a clash of values at Thai schools

A video of the incident showed a teacher cutting students' hair haphazardly, and photos on social media showed hair strewn on the ground. PHOTO: ST FILE
Bhagyashree Garekar
Foreign Editor
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe.

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises. 

In this episode, she chats with ST’s Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:34 Why did over 100 students get ugly haircuts?

2:55 Do Thai schools have haircut rules for students?

4:10 Authoritarianism or a matter of discipline?

5:40 Is student unrest welling up in the election season?

7:55 Are gender identity issues at play?

9:20 What do ugly haircuts tell us about a changing Thailand?

9:55 Is Thailand a relaxed, tolerant society?

Read Tan Hui Yee’s article here: https://str.sg/i4ia

---

