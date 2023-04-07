Letter From The Bureau Podcast: How a haircut stirred up a clash of values at Thai schools

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe.
They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.
In this episode, she chats with ST’s Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:34 Why did over 100 students get ugly haircuts?
2:55 Do Thai schools have haircut rules for students?
4:10 Authoritarianism or a matter of discipline?
5:40 Is student unrest welling up in the election season?
7:55 Are gender identity issues at play?
9:20 What do ugly haircuts tell us about a changing Thailand?
9:55 Is Thailand a relaxed, tolerant society?
Read Tan Hui Yee’s article here: https://str.sg/i4ia
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
---
