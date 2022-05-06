Letter From The Bureau Podcast: World’s first vegetarian train flags off hopes and doubts in India

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:20 World’s first vegetarian-certified food served on train in India; about the vegetarian food safety regulator Sattvik Council of India, a private initiative of entrepreneur Abhishek Biswas

04:21 Sattvik council - the meaning behind Sattvik and its diet

06:52 Demand for certified vegetarian food in India and also, around the world

14:26 Common misconception that majority of Indian population are vegetarians

16:11 When choice of being a vegetarian becomes a political issue

