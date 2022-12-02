Letter from the Bureau Podcast: As the festive season nears, is Seoul gearing up for crowds again?

Weeks after 159 people died in a crowd crush in Seoul’s clubbing district on Halloween, South Korea is preparing for year-end festivities.

In this episode, she chats with ST’s South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:13 Seoul will be different this time, after the Itaewon tragedy

4:35 Ppali, ppali (fast) & skinship: understanding Korean crowd culture

9:55 Is behaviour changing in the ‘subway from hell’?

17:05 Has the Itaewon tragedy yielded some lessons?

Read Chang May Choon’s article here: https://str.sg/wC5Q

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani and Eden Soh

---

