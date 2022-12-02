Letter from the Bureau Podcast: As the festive season nears, is Seoul gearing up for crowds again?

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, the Straits Times’ foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.
They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.
Weeks after 159 people died in a crowd crush in Seoul’s clubbing district on Halloween, South Korea is preparing for year-end festivities.
In this episode, she chats with ST’s South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:13 Seoul will be different this time, after the Itaewon tragedy
4:35 Ppali, ppali (fast) & skinship: understanding Korean crowd culture
9:55 Is behaviour changing in the ‘subway from hell’?
17:05 Has the Itaewon tragedy yielded some lessons?
Read Chang May Choon’s article here: https://str.sg/wC5Q
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani and Eden Soh
---
