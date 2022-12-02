Letter from the Bureau Podcast: As the festive season nears, is Seoul gearing up for crowds again?

Orderly queues for Seoul Metro's Line 9, dubbed "subway from hell" due to high levels of human congestion during rush hour. PHOTO: ST IMAGE
Bhagyashree Garekar
Foreign Editor
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, the Straits Times’ foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.

Weeks after 159 people died in a crowd crush in Seoul’s clubbing district on Halloween, South Korea is preparing for year-end festivities.

In this episode, she chats with ST’s South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:13 Seoul will be different this time, after the Itaewon tragedy

4:35 Ppali, ppali (fast) & skinship: understanding Korean crowd culture

9:55 Is behaviour changing in the ‘subway from hell’?

17:05 Has the Itaewon tragedy yielded some lessons?

Read Chang May Choon’s article here: https://str.sg/wC5Q

