Letter From The Bureau: In Sydney, a walk to remember

Synopsis: The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.
They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises. In this episode, she chats with ST's Australian correspondent Jonathan Pearlman.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:21 A new attraction in Sydney as Australia begins to allow visitors
05:36 Australia's former defence minister, John Faulkner, says the trek is a must-do for walkers
08:18 Australia's property prices and the impending elections
15:18 How Covid-19 is affecting Australia's tourism industry
17:51 Jonathan's personal recommendation on what not to miss in Sydney
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s stories: https://str.sg/whNo
Read Jonathan Pearlman's stories: https://str.sg/whNJ
Read ST's Letters From The Bureau: https://str.sg/3xRd
---
