Letter From The Bureau: In Sydney, a walk to remember

A walker along a section of the trail through the suburb of Dover Heights which overlooks the Pacific Ocean. PHOTO: JONATHAN PEARLMAN
Synopsis: The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises. In this episode, she chats with ST's Australian correspondent Jonathan Pearlman.

02:21 A new attraction in Sydney as Australia begins to allow visitors

05:36 Australia's former defence minister, John Faulkner, says the trek is a must-do for walkers

08:18 Australia's property prices and the impending elections

15:18 How Covid-19 is affecting Australia's tourism industry

17:51 Jonathan's personal recommendation on what not to miss in Sydney

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

