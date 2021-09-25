Legislation in different regions to tackle the problem

Here's a look at how some other countries and regions are dealing with foreign interference through legislation.

ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE AND DISINFORMATION

Canada's Elections Modernisation Act prohibits the use of funds from foreign entities during elections. The Bill, which was passed in 2018, also bans platforms from selling election advertisement space to non-Canadians.

In the US, in direct response to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, a Bill has been introduced to improve the transparency of online political advertisements.

Intelligence revealed Russia had interfered in the election by spreading propaganda and false information through purchased ads on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and search engines like Google.

A company linked to the Kremlin also bought ads that appeared to target black Americans to discourage them from voting.

The Honest Ads Act ensures political ads sold online will fall under the same laws as ads sold on television and radio stations. This means anyone who pays for a political ad online must identify themselves in the ad, while foreigners will be prohibited from paying for ads that mention political candidates.

These safeguards are enforced by the US Federal Election Commission.

FOREIGN AID FOR CIVIL SOCIETY

In India, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill was introduced last year with the stated intention of ensuring the transparency of foreign grant funds and that they are not used to compromise national interests.

An estimated 10,000 FCRA licences, needed to receive foreign funds, were revoked last year, as groups like Greenpeace and Amnesty International were accused of being tools for Western governments' interests.

OVERRIDING NATIONAL INTEREST

In Australia, the Foreign Relations (State and Territory Arrangements) Bill was introduced last year as state governments were entering into arrangements with foreign government entities without consulting the federal government in Canberra.

A report by Australian legal consultant Robert Wyld for the International Bar Association cited Victoria state agreeing to participate in China's Belt and Road Initiative as an example.

The Bill will allow the federal government to unilaterally terminate existing contracts tied to any of the country's six states if it considers such contracts to be inconsistent with its notion of "one national interest".