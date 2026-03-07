Lebanon's Hezbollah warns residents in Israel's north to evacuate

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Israeli soldiers look towards Lebanon, amid an escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, by the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon

TEL AVIV, March 7 - Lebanese Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah on Saturday warned residents of a northern Israeli city near the border with Lebanon to evacuate and head south.

Hezbollah did not specify what action, if any, it planned to take against the city, which lies only a few kilometres from the border.

"Warning. All residents of Kiryat Shmona are asked to evacuate immediately. Head south," it said in a statement.

Lebanon was pulled into the widening U.S.-Israel war with Iran on Monday after Hezbollah, an Iranian-aligned group, fired rockets and drones into Israel. Israel responded with heavy strikes across Lebanon's south, east and near Beirut.

Tens of thousands of Israelis living in the north evacuated their homes after war broke out in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in 2023, as Hezbollah began firing rockets and other projectiles at northern communities.

Residents returned after a November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has this week repeatedly urged Israelis in the north to remain in their homes, saying the military will protect them. REUTERS