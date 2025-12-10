Lebanon foreign minister declines Tehran visit, proposes talks in neutral country

Dec 10 - Lebanon's foreign minister Youssef Raji said on Wednesday he had declined an invitation to visit Tehran for now, proposing instead talks with Iran in ‍a ​mutually agreed neutral third country, Lebanese state news ‍agency NNA reported.

Raji cited "current conditions" for the decision not to go to Iran, without ​elaborating, ​and stressed that the move did not mean rejection of dialogue with Iran. He did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for ‍additional comment.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had extended the invitation last week, seeking ​talks on bilateral ties.

Raji said ⁠Lebanon stood ready to open a new phase of constructive relations with Iran, on the condition that ties be based strictly on mutual respect, full recognition of each country's independence ​and sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs under any pretext.

In an apparent reference to calls ‌to disarm Hezbollah, the Lebanese ​armed movement allied for decades to Iran, Raji added that no strong state could be built unless the government held the exclusive right to hold weapons.

Hezbollah, once a dominant political force with wide influence over the Lebanese state, was severely weakened by Israeli strikes last year that ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. ‍It has been under mounting domestic and international pressure to surrender its ​weapons and place all arms under state control.

In August, Iran's top security official Ali ​Larijani visited Beirut, warning Lebanon not to "confuse its enemies ‌with its friends". In June, Foreign Minister Araqchi said Tehran sought a "new page" in ties. REUTERS