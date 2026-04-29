Lebanese soldier and brother killed in Israeli strike, Lebanon army says

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April 29 - A Lebanese soldier and his brother were killed in an Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said on Wednesday.

It said the pair were on a motorcycle, travelling from the soldier's post to his home when the strike occurred.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

Separately, the Israeli military said a contractor working for an engineering company on behalf of Israel's defence ministry was killed on Tuesday in southern Lebanon in a drone attack claimed by Hezbollah.

The group fired two rockets into Israel on Wednesday, one of which was intercepted, the military said. There were no reports of casualties. REUTERS