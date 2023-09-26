Leader of Australia's Victoria state, known for Covid-19 lockdowns, resigns

SYDNEY - Mr Daniel Andrews, the premier of Australia's Victoria state who oversaw one of the longest Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns in the world, said on Tuesday he would resign after about nine years in office.

Mr Andrews' surprise resignation comes just shy of a year after he led the centre-left Labor party to a third consecutive win in November elections in Australia's second-most populous state.

He said the job had "consumed and defined" him.

"It's not an easy job, being premier of our state. That is not a complaint, it's just a fact," Mr Andrews told a televised media conference.

"It requires 100 per cent from you and your family. That of course is time-limited and now is the time to step away," he said. "To a certain extent, every waking moment is about the work, and that takes a toll."

Mr Andrews is the longest-serving Labor premier of Victoria, and his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was criticised by some residents for the stop-start lockdowns that shut down state capital Melbourne for a total of 262 days.

He said lawmakers from the Labor party, which is currently in power in the federal government, would elect his successor on Wednesday. REUTERS