Lawyers for Russia's deputy defence minister appeal his pre-trial detention, TASS reports

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov detained on suspicion of taking major bribes attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, in this still image from video released April 24, 2024. Moscow City Court's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 06:13 AM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 06:13 AM

MOSCOW - Lawyers for Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov have filed an appeal against a court decision to remand him in pre-trial detention, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on Friday.

A Russian court on Wednesday remanded Ivanov in custody for two months on suspicion of taking bribes.

RIA news agency, quoting court documents, later reported that Sergei Borodin, an associate of Ivanov and also in custody, was also appealing the orders maintaining him in detention.

Court documents say Alexander Fomin, the co-founder of a construction company called Olimpsitistroy, was suspected of paying bribes to Ivanov and Borodin. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top