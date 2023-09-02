Laos-China Railway, one year on: Asian Insider Special

Synopsis: In a special series called Tales from the Belt and Road, The Straits Times’ Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee takes you to places in the region where China’s infrastructure drive is creating the most impact.
For this episode, she travels to Luang Prabang town in Laos, where the new Laos-China Railway is bringing cross-border passengers and Chinese investors.
Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)
1:36 Luang Prabang’s rainy seasons are not so quiet anymore.
4:10 Chinese tourists arrive in Luang Prabang from Kunming.
5:52 Chinese tourists take part in the daily alms-giving ritual with great gusto.
8:06 Sales are good at the morning market.
9:28 Chinese investor opens hotel in Luang Prabang
11:18 Hearing Mandarin in places you least expect it
Produced by: Tan Hui Yee (tanhy@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Tan Hui Yee’s stories: https://str.sg/wDqT
Follow Hui Yee on Twitter: https://str.sg/wDqq
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!