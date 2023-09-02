Laos-China Railway, one year on: Asian Insider Special

Commuters arriving at Mohan Station in Yunnan province, on Jul 2023. ST PHOTO: LIM MIN ZHANG
Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Synopsis: In a special series called Tales from the Belt and Road, The Straits Times’ Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee takes you to places in the region where China’s infrastructure drive is creating the most impact.

For this episode, she travels to Luang Prabang town in Laos, where the new Laos-China Railway is bringing cross-border passengers and Chinese investors.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

1:36 Luang Prabang’s rainy seasons are not so quiet anymore.

4:10 Chinese tourists arrive in Luang Prabang from Kunming.

5:52 Chinese tourists take part in the daily alms-giving ritual with great gusto.

8:06 Sales are good at the morning market.

9:28 Chinese investor opens hotel in Luang Prabang 

11:18 Hearing Mandarin in places you least expect it

Produced by: Tan Hui Yee (tanhy@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

