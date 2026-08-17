Landslide in southwest China kills at least one person
BEIJING, Aug 17 - A landslide hit southwestern China's Guangxi region on Monday, killing at least one person while four others remained trapped, local authorities said.
• The landslide took place in a construction site in Nandan County shortly before noon, a local government statement said.
• President Xi Jinping called for improving the country's ability to prevent, mitigate and respond to natural disasters in an article published on Saturday, after a string of deadly floods and landslides this summer.
• Localities across China are reeling from the impact of Typhoon Dolphin, which unleashed extreme rain across eastern, central and northern China last week.
• Southwestern China's Sichuan province issued an alert for heavy rain from Monday to Tuesday and warned about the risks of geological disasters. Shaanxi, a province in northwestern China, warned of heightened risks for disasters including floods and landslides. REUTERS