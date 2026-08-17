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Landslide in southwest China kills at least one person

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BEIJING, Aug 17 - A landslide hit southwestern China's Guangxi region on Monday, killing at least one person while four others remained trapped, local authorities said.

• The landslide took place in a construction site in Nandan County shortly before noon, a local government statement said.

• President Xi Jinping called for improving the country's ability to prevent, mitigate and respond to natural disasters in an article published on Saturday, after a string of deadly floods and landslides this summer.

• Localities across China are reeling from the impact of Typhoon Dolphin, which unleashed extreme rain across eastern, central and northern China last week.

• Southwestern China's Sichuan province issued an alert for heavy rain from Monday to Tuesday and warned about the risks of geological disasters. Shaanxi, a province in northwestern China, warned of heightened risks for disasters including floods and landslides. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.