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Initial reports said 10 people had died after torrential rain hit Weiyuan County in Gansu’s Dingxi City on July 26.

BEIJING – Flash floods in Gansu province in China's north-west last week killed 25 people and injured 23 more, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Aug 2, raising earlier death tolls.

Initial reports said 10 people had died after torrential rain hit Weiyuan County in Gansu's Dingxi City on July 26.

The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief has requested investigations and assessments from the Gansu provincial authorities, Xinhua reported.

Gansu authorities warned of further landslides, including in Dingxi, as rain continues in the annual flood season.

Beijing and Inner Mongolia also posted weather alerts on Aug 2.

Heavy and sometimes torrential rainfall is also continuing across large areas of Sichuan, where state broadcaster CCTV reported that 64,609 people have been evacuated, with more than 881,000 residents relocated since the start of the annual flood season. REUTERS