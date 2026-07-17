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Landslide buries residents in southwest China's Chongqing

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Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide along Wujiang river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing, China July 17, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide along Wujiang river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing, China July 17, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 17 - An unknown number of people were buried after a landslide struck a county in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday, causing multiple residential buildings downhill to collapse, according to state media.

• Preliminary verification indicated that a Pengshui county community worker spotted scattered falling rocks around 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) and issued an emergency warning, state broadcaster CCTV said.

• Authorities ordered an evacuation of more than 60 residents, but the landslide occurred during the evacuation at 9:08 a.m., burying some people.

• The exact number of those trapped was still being confirmed, the report said.

• Nine people had been pulled from the rubble, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

• It was not immediately clear what caused the landslide.

• Aerial footage from CCTV showed rock and debris falling on a cluster of riverside residential buildings, while people could be seen fleeing with a thick plume of dust billowing behind them.

• A dashcam video posted on X, verified by Reuters, showed a section of hillside collapsing onto homes and businesses below, sending debris across the road and forcing passing cars and a motorcycle to stop.

• China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a level-two emergency response and dispatched a 100-member rescue team to the scene, the ministry said in a statement.

• Some 206 personnel and 49 vehicles from China's fire and rescue force were sent to the site to assist in rescue efforts, the ministry said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.