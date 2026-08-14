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Kyrgyz president says he will run for a second term

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 23, 2026. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

BISHKEK, Aug 13 - Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov said on Thursday he planned to seek a second term in an election next January in the Central Asian state.

"I intend to run for another term and continue my work," Japarov told an interviewer. "Anyone else who wants to take part in the election is free to run. We will not restrict anyone."

Japarov's spokesman said in 2024 that the president planned to seek a second term. But Japarov had not previously publicly confirmed his plans himself.

Japarov came to power during political turmoil in October 2020 street protests and won a presidential election in January 2021.

He has consolidated his power in recent months in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan, which was previously seen as the most democratic country in Central Asia.

The country has endured bouts of instability.

Kyrgyz presidents were ousted by protests in 2005, 2010 and 2020 — an unusual pattern in a region noted for long-serving authoritarian rulers.

Kyrgyzstan's next presidential election is scheduled for January 27, 2027. REUTERS