Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the heads of government of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow, Russia November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 17 - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia's position on the deployment of any European troops to ‍Ukraine ​under a possible future U.S.-brokered ‍peace deal was widely known but that the subject could be ​discussed.

The ​New York Times reported that under current U.S. proposals, Ukraine would receive a security guarantee from the ‍West and that a Europe-led military force would assist Ukraine ​by operating in Western ⁠Ukraine away from the front lines.

When asked about the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not want to ​give a running commentary to the media about the diplomacy, but that ‌Russia's position - opposing any ​such deployment - was clear.

"Our position on foreign military contingents on the territory of Ukraine is well known," Peskov told reporters. "It is well-known, it is absolutely consistent and understandable. But again, this is a subject for discussion."

Peskov said ‍that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was not expected ​to visit Moscow this week. Russia expects the U.S. to ​inform Moscow about the results of ‌the talks with Ukraine as soon as it is ready, Peskov said. REUTERS

