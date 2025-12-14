Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia June 2, 2025. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Dec 14 - The Kremlin said on Sunday that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's remarks ‍about ​preparing for war with Russia ‍were irresponsible and showed that he did not really ​understand ​the devastation wrought by World War Two.

Rutte, in a speech in Berlin on Thursday, ‍said that NATO should be "prepared for the scale ​of war our ⁠grandparents or great-grandparents endured" and asserted that "we are Russia's next target."

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed claims by NATO ​and some European leaders that it plans to attack a ‌NATO member as "nonsense" ​used by European leaders to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.

"This seems like a statement by a representative of a generation that has managed to forget what World War Two was actually like," ‍Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television ​reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"They have no understanding, and unfortunately, ​Mr. Rutte, making such irresponsible statements, ‌simply does not understand what he is talking about." REUTERS