Kremlin says it is in constant touch with Iranian leaders

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

MOSCOW, March 11 - Russia is constantly in touch with the Iranian leadership and willing to contribute to efforts to stabilise the region, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Here I can only say that we are in constant contact with the Iranian side and with the Iranian leadership," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As President (Vladimir) Putin has said, Russia is always ready to do what it can to restore peace and stability in the region."

Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have spoken with their Iranian counterparts in recent days, while Putin also held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday. REUTERS