Stabbing at Sydney church a terror incident, Australian police say

SYDNEY - A knife attack during a service at an Assyrian church in Sydney that injured a bishop was a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism, Australian police said on April 16.

At least four people were wounded in the attack, including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church, during a service live streamed at the western Sydney suburb of Wakeley on April 15. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Wakeley is about 30km west of downtown Sydney.

Police arrested a male teenager at the scene on April 15 and were forced to hold him at the church for his own safety as the crowd of worshippers gathered outside.

“We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism,” New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said during a press conference.

“After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident.”

Police said there was “a degree of premeditation” as the male attacker travelled to the church, far from his home, with a knife. But Ms Webb said police at this early stage of the investigation believe the attacker was acting alone.

Emergency crews said they attended around 30 people after the clash outside the church, and seven were taken to hospitals with injuries. Several police were hospitalised with injuries and 20 police vehicles were damaged, Ms Webb said.

She noted that the attack intimidated the public – both parishioners at the church and people following the live-streamed service online.

The suspect was “known to the police” but was not on any terrorist watch list, she added.

The incident triggered clashes outside the church between police and an angry crowd of the bishop’s followers who demanded the attacker be handed over to them.

“People used what was available to them in the area, including bricks, concrete, palings, to assault police and throw missiles at police and police equipment and police vehicles,” Ms Webb said.