Key meetings at G20 summit in India

NEW DELHI - India is hosting the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies for their annual summit this weekend. Here is a list of events:

FRIDAY

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to hold a news conference in New Delhi at 6:15 pm (1245 GMT)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at 7:35 pm.

Modi to hold talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena and Mauritius Prime Minister Kumar Jugnauth (time unknown)

SATURDAY

G20 Summit begins

Leaders to arrive at the venue in New Delhi and pose for welcome photographs with Modi between 9.30 and 10.30 am.

First session to get under way, followed by a working lunch and bilateral meetings - 10.30 am to 3 pm.

Second session from 3 to 4.45 pm.

Dinner for leaders and heads of delegation from 7 pm onwards.

SUNDAY

Leaders to lay wreaths and attend a live peformance at Mahatma Gandhi's tomb in New Delhi at 9 am.

Tree-planting ceremony at summit venue at 10.15 am.

Third session, adoption of declaration between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm.

Press conference by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at 1 pm.

Press conference by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at 2 pm.

Closing press conference by Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar and Sherpa Amitabh Kant at 2 pm.

Press conference by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 3 pm.

Press conference by the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at 5 pm. REUTERS