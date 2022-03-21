Key concerns

Indonesia

Indonesia imported 3.07 million tonnes of wheat flour from Ukraine last year, representing 26.8 per cent of its total wheat imports.

The Philippines

Petrol prices have been soaring, from around 60 pesos (S$1.55) per litre at the start of the year to 90 pesos last week.

Inflation is forecast to range from 2 per cent to 4 per cent, but could reach 4.7 per cent if oil prices continue to surge.

Malaysia

About 90 per cent of feed used in Malaysia's domestic poultry industry is from countries such as Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina.

RM528.52 million (S$171 million) in subsidies has been allocated for the poultry industry to help stabilise chicken and egg prices. RM200 million was allocated this year to help reduce the price of essential goods for residents in rural areas.

India

It is the world's third-largest consumer of edible oils. As much as 85 per cent of sunflower oil imported came from Ukraine and another 14.3 per cent from Russia between November last year and February this year.

India's retail inflation rose to 6.07 per cent last month from a year earlier, driven in part by high food prices.

China

Prices of wheat and corn have risen 8.9 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively between March 1 and 10, compared with the period between Feb 21 and 28.

Thailand

After Russia suspended its exports of fertiliser, Thailand's domestic prices jumped by more than 100 per cent this month, from the same period last year.

Thailand's headline inflation rate rose to 5.28 per cent last month, from a year earlier.