Keiko Fujimori holds lead in Peru's election with 50% of ballots counted

LIMA, April 13 - Delays at polling stations and lingering uncertainty over who will reach a runoff marked a second day of voting and vote counting in Peru on Monday, with conservative Keiko Fujimori clinging to a narrow lead in a crowded presidential race.

Logistical problems tied to the distribution of voting materials prompted officials to extend voting into Monday for tens of thousands of voters who were unable to cast ballots on Sunday nL6N40V04I after the opening of some polling stations was delayed.

The official count from Peru's electoral authority, ONPE, showed in early morning hours former congresswoman Fujimori leading with about 17% of the vote, followed by right‑wing former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga on roughly 15%, and center‑left candidate Jorge Nieto in third place with around 13%, with 50% of votes counted.

Exit polls on Sunday had placed Fujimori – daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who was imprisoned for human rights abuses – in the lead, although Lopez Aliaga briefly moved ahead earlier in the official count, underscoring how tight and fluid the race remains. REUTERS