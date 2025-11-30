Straitstimes.com header logo

Kazakhstan criticises Ukraine over drone attack on CPC oil terminal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

MOSCOW, Nov 30 - Kazakhstan criticised Ukraine on Sunday for a drone attack on the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1% of global oil.

The CPC said on Saturday it had halted operations after a mooring at its Black Sea terminal was significantly damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone attack.

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said it was protesting "over yet another deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk".

"This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law," the ministry said. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.