Kazakhstan criticises Ukraine over drone attack on CPC oil terminal

MOSCOW, Nov 30 - Kazakhstan criticised Ukraine on Sunday for a drone attack on the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1% of global oil.

The CPC said on Saturday it had halted operations after a mooring at its Black Sea terminal was significantly damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone attack.

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said it was protesting "over yet another deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk".

"This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law," the ministry said. REUTERS