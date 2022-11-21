Kazakh President Tokayev wins re-election with 81.3% of vote

ASTANA - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday’s snap election, winning 81.31 per cent of the vote, the central Asian nation’s Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The 69-year-old former diplomat had been widely expected to win.

The victory extends his rule by seven years and gives him a strong mandate to continue his increasingly independent foreign policy, as the former Soviet republic navigates the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Voter turnout stood at 69.44 per cent, with five other candidates scoring in the low single digits, data showed.

The second most popular option picked by voters was “against everyone”, with 5.8 per cent of ballots.

Several fellow central Asian leaders congratulated Mr Tokayev on Monday morning before the preliminary results were announced, as exit polls published earlier showed similar figures. REUTERS