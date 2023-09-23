Karabakh rebels negotiate withdrawing their forces

KORNIDZOR, Armenia - Nagorno-Karabakh separatists said on Friday they were negotiating the withdrawal of their troops from the disputed enclave after Azerbaijan reclaimed control in a lightning offensive.

Azerbaijan on Thursday held a first round of “reintegration” talks with the ethnic-Armenian rebels after they agreed to lay down their weapons in the face of the day-long military assault.

The separatists said they were in Russian-mediated talks with Baku to organise the withdrawal process and the return of civilians displaced by the fighting.

Moscow said the separatists had surrendered six armoured vehicles and more than 800 firearms so far.

The announcements came after a spokeswoman for the breakaway region said Azerbaijan’s forces were stationed on the outskirts of the main city Stepanakert and the humanitarian situation was “horrible”.

An AFP reporter in the separatist stronghold said food, water, medicine and fuel for the panicked population were scarce and displaced people had arrived in the city from surrounding villages.

International pressure has mounted on Azerbaijan to re-open the only road leading to Armenia, dubbed the Lachin Corridor, so that supplies and people can move in and out.

‘Evacuate the bodies’

Worried civilians were stuck on Friday, hoping for access at the last checkpoint held by the Armenian army.

“I’ve been waiting for three days and three nights. I sleep in the car,” said Mr Garik Zakaryan, 28, who was trying to reach his family inside Karabakh.

“I have no hope,” he told AFP.

The separatists said the sides were discussing the procedure for citizens’ access to and from Nagorno-Karabakh, where up to 120,000 ethnic-Armenians live.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intervened on Friday, following a telephone conversation with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, calling for the rights of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to be guaranteed.

Ahead of the latest flare-up, Azerbaijan had imposed a de facto nine-month blockade, piling pressure on the region.