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July's Typhoon Maysak killed at least 159 in China's southwest region

BEIJING, Aug 21 - The death toll from Typhoon Maysak and the floods it unleashed in China's southwestern Guangxi region in early July has risen to at least 159, with 10 people still missing, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

• The region experienced "historically rare, widespread and persistent heavy rainfall" triggered by Maysak, with cities severely flooded and reservoirs breached.

• Of the 159 people killed, at least 107 died because of dam breaches at reservoirs, Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

• More than 1.6 million people were affected by typhoon-triggered disasters in the region's two hardest-hit cities in early July, with over 320,000 relocated or evacuated, Xinhua said.

• The region is now in post-disaster recovery and reconstruction phase, officials said.

• China was affected by three typhoons — Maysak, Bavi and Noul — in July.

• Natural disasters in July left 318 people dead or missing nationwide and caused direct economic losses of 57.15 billion yuan ($8.5 billion), according to data released by the emergency management ministry. REUTERS