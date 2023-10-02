Japan’s top talent agency to dissolve after sex abuse scandal; over 300 seek damages

TOKYO – Japan’s top talent agency Johnny & Associates said on Monday it would split into two entities – one devoted to compensating victims of sexual abuse by its late founder, adding that 325 people have sought damages so far.

It will also be changing its name, disassociating itself from its founder Johnny Kitagawa.

The agency, which represents only male entertainers, admitted in September that Kitagawa, who died at age 87 in 2019, had abused hundreds of boys and young men seeking stardom going back to at least the 1970s.

His niece Julie Fujishima also resigned as agency president that month, apologising and promising reform and compensation.

New president Noriyuki Higashiyama said the agency, commonly known as Johnny’s, would change its name to Smile-Up and focus on compensating Kitagawa’s victims before being dissolved.