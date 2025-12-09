Japanese police release US playwright Jeremy O. Harris after drug arrest
TOKYO, Dec 9 - American actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris was released from custody in Japan on Monday after his arrest last month on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country, a police spokesperson said.
Harris was detained on November 16 at Okinawa's Naha airport when a customs officer found 0.78 grams of crystal containing the synthetic narcotic MDMA in his bag.
Local prosecutors declined to confirm whether Harris had been charged with a crime.
Japan has some of the toughest drug laws among developed countries, imposing severe penalties for possession and smuggling offences. REUTERS