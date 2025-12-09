Japanese police release US playwright Jeremy O. Harris after drug arrest

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy O. Harris poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

TOKYO, Dec 9 - American actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris ‍was ​released from custody ‍in Japan on Monday after ​his ​arrest last month on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs ‍into the country, a police spokesperson ​said.

Harris was ⁠detained on November 16 at Okinawa's Naha airport when a customs officer ​found 0.78 grams of crystal containing the ‌synthetic narcotic ​MDMA in his bag.

Local prosecutors declined to confirm whether Harris had been charged with a crime.

Japan has some of the ‍toughest drug laws among developed ​countries, imposing severe penalties for ​possession and smuggling offences. REUTERS