Straitstimes.com header logo

Japanese police release US playwright Jeremy O. Harris after drug arrest

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy O. Harris poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy O. Harris poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Follow topic:

TOKYO, Dec 9 - American actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris ‍was ​released from custody ‍in Japan on Monday after ​his ​arrest last month on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs ‍into the country, a police spokesperson ​said.

Harris was ⁠detained on November 16 at Okinawa's Naha airport when a customs officer ​found 0.78 grams of crystal containing the ‌synthetic narcotic ​MDMA in his bag.

Local prosecutors declined to confirm whether Harris had been charged with a crime.

Japan has some of the ‍toughest drug laws among developed ​countries, imposing severe penalties for ​possession and smuggling offences. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.