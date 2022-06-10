Japanese PM Kishida reiterates Asean centrality in Indo-Pacific

SINGAPORE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Singapore on Friday evening (June 10) to deliver the keynote address at the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue.

Here is an excerpt of an e-mail interview from Tokyo where he shares his views on bilateral and regional issues.

Q: Singapore has expressed keen interest in increasing cooperation with Japan in a number of areas, including digital economy, green economy, smart cities, civil aviation and air rights. Are there specific projects or targets to move ahead in these areas? Are you also interested in updating the 20-year-old Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement?

A: I am pleased to witness how the cooperation between Japan and Singapore is further deepened and expanded through Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's recent visit to Japan, and my own visit to Singapore this time.

There are concrete projects under way between our two countries, particularly in the digital and start-up sectors. During Prime Minister Lee's recent visit to Japan, we succeeded in launching the public-private dialogue with the view to crystallising the Asia-Japan Investing for the Future Initiative (AJIF).

We also signed two memorandums of cooperation (between Singapore's GovTech and Japan's Digital Agency, on digital government transformation; and between Enterprise Singapore and Japan External Trade Organization on start-up and innovation cooperation).

In the future, we would like to forge concrete cooperation in innovative fields. Specifically in the digital field, we would like to deepen cooperation through expert meetings between the two countries, bearing in mind the linkage between Japan's Digital Garden City initiative and Singapore's Smart Nation initiative.

In addition, under my Asia Zero Emissions Community vision, we would like to work together in finance and other areas to support energy transitions in accordance with each country's circumstances.

The Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement (JSEPA) was the first bilateral economic partnership agreement concluded by Japan, and has contributed to the expansion of bilateral economic relations.

From the perspective of strengthening regional economic relations and improving the business environment, it is vital that both Japan and Singapore take the leading role in areas such as free trade, digital, climate change and the revitalisation of people-to-people exchanges.

On top of that, from the perspective of building a free and fair economic area in the region, we would like to maintain and strengthen the international order, as well as deepen our cooperation in achieving our common interests.

To this end, we intend to work together towards maintaining high standards of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership and ensuring the full implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.