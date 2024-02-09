Magic touch: Japan’s star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88

TOKYO – Two broken fingers in a rugby match changed everything for Seiji Ozawa, the celebrated Japanese conductor who blazed a trail in classical music, connecting Eastern traditions with the West.

Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported on Feb 9 that he died of heart failure on Feb 6 at his home in Tokyo. He was 88 years old.

As a teenager, the maestro seemed destined for a career as a pianist. But he also had another passion – rugby – which his piano teacher mother banned him from playing.

Naturally, he defied her, and one day he broke his two index fingers during a game, abruptly ending all hope of ever becoming a concert pianist.

It was only then the idea of conducting was floated.

Years later, then United States President Barack Obama would gently chide the diminutive conductor for his costly act of rebellion.

“Now I have to say, looking at you Seiji, I’m not sure that was a good idea” taking part in that rugby match, Mr Obama said.

“But fortunately, for the rest of us, it opened up the door to a career as a conductor.”

Lawnmower

Broken fingers were not the only obstacle Ozawa had to a musical career.

He would later sum up his childhood as: “No money, my house.”

Born in northern China, which was then occupied by Imperial Japan, his family fled back to Tokyo as defeat in World War II loomed in 1944.

Although his father was a dentist, there was little cash to spare, and Ozawa paid for his lessons by mowing his teacher’s lawn.

After the life-changing accident in 1950, it was his piano teacher who suggested the 15-year-old try conducting, an unknown world for Ozawa at the time.

But after seeing his first orchestral concert – Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, he later recalled with typical precision – he was hooked.