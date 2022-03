TOKYO - Mr Tadashi Yanai, the founder and chief executive of the company that owns Uniqlo, was forced to make a U-turn within 72 hours after insisting that the brand's 50 stores will stay open in Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

"Clothing is a necessity of life," he told the Nikkei newspaper in an interview on March 7. "The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do."