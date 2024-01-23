Japan, US agree to maintain sanctions on Russia, support Ukraine

Japan and U.S. flags wave as an honor guard salutes during the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend the trilateral summit at Camp David near Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Updated
27 min ago
Published
27 min ago

TOKYO - Japan and the United States said on Tuesday they would continue to work with each other in maintaining the sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine in line with an agreement the Group of Seven industrialised nations reached last year.

During an hour-long meeting with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda, said the two sides also exchanged candid views on the global economy among other issues.

The G7, comprising Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and the European Union, had pledged in May to restrict exports to Russia that could fund its war effort in Ukraine. Japan was the group's chair in 2023.

Western countries, led by the United States, have sent billions of dollars in weapons and economic support to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top