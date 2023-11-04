Japan to provide $65 million additional humanitarian aid to Palestinians

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa arrives to a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS./File Photo
People hold a rally to protest against Israel's attack on Gaza near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, Japan October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

TOKYO - Japan will provide $65 million in additional humanitarian aid to Palestinians out of concern over the conflict in Gaza, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said during a tour of Israel and Jordan on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Jordan after meeting Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, Kamikawa also said Japan was planning to provide material aid to war-torn Gaza.

"It is necessary for Israel and Palestine to be able to coexist peacefully in order to prevent the repeat of another tragic act of terrorism," Kamikawa said, adding that she had communicated Japan's continued support for a two-state solution to both Cohen and Maliki.

The visit comes days before Japan is set to host the foreign ministers of the industrialised Group of Seven nations in Tokyo as the crisis in Gaza deepens, with Israel resisting calls for a humanitarian pause and the leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group warning of the conflict spilling over to neighbouring areas.

Kamikawa refrained from commenting on whether Israel's strikes on Gaza was within the limits of international law, but said that actors must comply with the spirit of protecting human rights and not cause needless civilian deaths. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top