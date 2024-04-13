Japan’s young workers head abroad as huge wage gap persists

TOKYO - Mr Tomoki Yoshihara starts his shift at a meat-processing plant in rural Australia at 5am, and earns three times more butchering lamb for almost 50 hours a week than he did as a member of Japan’s military.

He is among a record number of young Japanese granted working holiday visas in Australia last financial year, lured by higher wages that are made even more attractive by the weakening yen.

“From a salary perspective, it’s so much better here,” said the 25-year-old, who earns around A$5,000 (S$4,414) a month after tax and lives in Goulburn, south of Sydney.

“If you want to save money, Australia is the place to be.”

With similar visa programs in the UK, Canada and New Zealand recovering post pandemic, the outflow of talent risks exacerbating Japan’s acute labour shortage.

It is also a sign that many younger Japanese are not buying into the nation’s economic optimism as it exits from decades of deflation.

Meiji Yasuda Research Institute’s economist Yuya Kikkawa said: “Youth are questioning Japan’s economic outlook. Living conditions are far tougher than the headline inflation figure suggests.”

The Bank of Japan finally scrapped the world’s last negative interest rate in March amid signs a virtuous cycle of wage gains is feeding demand-led inflation.

But even after Japanese labour unions won their biggest wage hike in more than 30 years in March, there remains a notable gap in real wages with other advanced economies.

In 2022, average annual wages in Japan were US$41,509 (S$56,498), compared with Australia’s US$59,408 and US$77,463 in the US, according to the latest data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

A long-running trade off that put job security ahead of higher pay made more sense when prices were barely moving.

Now with inflation at its strongest in decades, Japanese are starting to realise that years of static wages leave many of them budgeting each month before their next pay check.

“Japan’s wages hadn’t risen at all for 20 years while other countries were increasing theirs,” said CEO Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Research Institute. “With the yen getting weaker, the gap has become even bigger.”

Some 14,398 Japanese were granted working holiday visas in Australia between FY2022 and FY2023, the highest number in Australian government data going back to 2001.

It allows 18 to 30-year-olds, or 35 for some countries, to have a 12-month holiday and work in roles ranging from farming to hospitality, nursing, construction or office work to fund their trip.