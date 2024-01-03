Japan quake: Survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides

KASHIMAJI, Japan - The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Japan on New Year’s Day rose to 62 on Jan 3 as the authorities rushed to bring aid to survivors facing freezing temperatures and heavy rain forecast for later in the day.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck the Noto peninsula on Jan 1 afternoon, levelling houses and cutting off remote areas from much-needed aid.

Heavy rain was forecast in the quake-hit areas on Jan 3, raising fears of landslides, the authorities said.

Severed roads, damaged infrastructure and the remote location of the hardest-hit areas have complicated rescue efforts, and the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear two days after the quake. The authorities confirmed 62 deaths so far, up from 55 late on Jan 2.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to ensure survivors have access to basic amenities including electricity and water.

“Please do everything in your power to rescue as many people as possible, while keeping in mind that this is also a battle against time,” he said during a disaster response meeting.

He added that survivors may be unable to return home for some time. REUTERS