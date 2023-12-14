Japan prosecutors to investigate ruling party's Abe faction

TOKYO - Japan's prosecutors will launch a criminal probe into the ruling party's biggest faction over a fundraising scandal, Nikkei reported on Dec 14, in a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's embattled administration.

From Dec 14, the prosecutors will start questioning dozens of lawmakers for allegations of receiving about 500 million yen (S$4.68 million) in total in fundraising proceeds missing from official party accounts, Kyodo News reported.

Mr Kishida on Dec 13 announced he would replace some cabinet members in a bid to stem the fallout from the scandal in his Liberal Democratic Party, centred around the Seiwa-kai faction often referred to as "Abe faction".

The changes, which include Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno - a powerful figure who coordinates policy across government on Mr Kishida's behalf - are still being finalised.

Meanwhile, ex-foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who belongs to Mr Kishida's former faction, told reporters on the morning of Dec 14 that the premier had unofficially asked him to succeed Matsuno.

"I would like to fulfil my duties in this challenging situation," Mr Hayashi told reporters, when asked about his readiness as the government's top spokesperson. REUTERS

