Japan PM Takaichi's administration sees approval rating fall to 67%, poll shows

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence on January 19, 2026, Tokyo, Japan. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Jan 26 - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration saw its approval rating fall to 67% from 75% in December, according to a poll conducted by the Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo for three days through Sunday.

It was the first time the approval rating had fallen below 70% since Takaichi was sworn in as prime minister in October, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.

The ratio of those who said they do not support Takaichi's administration rose to 26% from 18% in the previous poll in December, it said.

Of the total, 56% said they did not think Takaichi's stimulus package designed to cushion the blow from rising living costs would be effective, higher than the 38% who thought it would have a positive effect.

Takaichi called a snap general election on February 8 to seek a mandate to gear up her expansionary fiscal policy, a move that triggered a spike in bond yields on market concerns Japan may be forced to issue additional debt. REUTERS

