Japan PM Kishida visits Seoul to forge closer ties amid North Korea threats, China’s assertiveness

SEOUL – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Seoul on Sunday to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, facing a sceptical public there as the leaders seek deeper ties amid nuclear threats from North Korea and China’s increasing assertiveness.

The bilateral visit, the first by a Japanese leader to Seoul in 12 years, returns the trip Mr Yoon made to Tokyo in March, where they sought to close a chapter on the historical disputes that have dominated relations between the two nations for years.

Before departing, Mr Kishida told reporters he hopes to have “an open discussion based on a relationship of trust” with Mr Yoon, without elaborating on specific issues.

Mr Yoon is facing criticism at home that he has given more than he has received in his efforts to improve relations with Japan, including by proposing that South Korean businesses – not Japanese companies as ordered by a court – compensate victims of wartime labour during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial occupation.

South Korean officials are hopeful that Mr Kishida will make some kind of gesture in return and offer some political support, although few observers expect any further formal apology for historical wrongs. Mr Yoon himself has signalled he does not believe that is necessary.

The focus of the summit instead will likely revolve around security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threats, said Ms Lee Shin-wha, a professor of international relations at Seoul-based Korea University.

“Within the framework of the ‘Washington Declaration’ which outlines plans to strengthen extended deterrence, Korea will explore ways to enhance the collaborative efforts with Japan,” she added.

A Japanese foreign ministry official said: “We have a lot of opportunities to cooperate when it comes to addressing the threat of North Korea” and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Tensions have simmered between Washington and Beijing as China becomes more assertive in its territorial claims over Taiwan and in the South China Sea, while the US shores up alliances across the Asia-Pacific.

But the historical differences between South Korea and Japan also threaten to cast a shadow over the blossoming ties between its two leaders.

The majority of South Koreans believe Japan has not apologised sufficiently for atrocities during its 1910-1945 occupation of Korea, Ms Lee said. “They think that Prime Minister Kishida should show sincerity during his visit to South Korea, such as mentioning historical issues and expressing apologies,” she added.

On the other hand, Japan is taking it slow, said Mr Daniel Russel, former US assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific.

Mr Kishida is “being careful not to go faster than his domestic politics permit”, he added, pointing to the unilateral abrogation by the previous Korean government of a settlement on “comfort women” as a source of Japan’s wariness.

In 2015, South Korea and Japan reached a settlement under which Tokyo issued an official apology to “comfort women” who say they were enslaved in wartime brothels, and provided a billion yen (S$9.8 million) to a fund to help the victims.

But then South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided to dissolve the fund in 2018, effectively scrapping the agreement as he said it did not do enough to consider victims’ concerns.