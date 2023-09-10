Japan PM Kishida says he plans cabinet reshuffle, economic measures

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he plans to reshuffle his cabinet as early as Wednesday, and to compile a package of drastic economic measures soon after.

"I'm thinking of conducting a personnel change of party leadership and of the cabinet as early as the 13th," Kishida told a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, on the sidelines of a G20 summit meeting.

Kishida, who said last month he planned to compile a package of economic measures in September, told the press conference that he aimed to draw up comprehensive steps. REUTERS