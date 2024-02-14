Japan PM Kishida plans South Korea visit on March 20, Fuji TV reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a Japan-Italy bilateral meeting at the Japan's prime minister office in Tokyo, February 5, 2024. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
TOKYO - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting South Korea on March 20, broadcaster Fuji TV reported on Wednesday.

Kishida seeks to meet President Yoon Suk Yeol and discuss issues including North Korea ahead of the South Korean legislative election in April, Fuji TV reported, citing government sources.

Kishida last visited South Korea in May 2023 as part of the two East Asian neighbours' "shuttle diplomacy", or regular visits between the leaders in the wake of improved bilateral relations. REUTERS

