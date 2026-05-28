Japan, Philippines to discuss information sharing pact to ease arms exports

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attend a joint press conference at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House on May 28, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, May 28 - Japan and the Philippines said on Thursday they would begin talks on an agreement to share classified information to allow Tokyo to step up transfers of military equipment to Manila, including warships.

Tokyo and Manila have been steadily upgrading defence and security ties in response to China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. Japan recently scrapped longstanding restrictions on combat equipment exports, a change expected to benefit the Philippines.

"In order to respond to the increasingly severe strategic environment in the region, we will continue to deepen cooperation with the Philippines," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a press announcement in Tokyo with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after they agreed to elevate ties to a "Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership."

Japan is considering providing naval destroyers and patrol aircraft to Manila under a new framework for defence equipment cooperation.

For Marcos, closer alignment with Japan dovetails with his push to shore up security partnerships with the United States and its allies as the Philippines contends with repeated confrontations with Chinese vessels in disputed waters.

Takaichi and Marcos also agreed to cooperate on energy security, including an initiative by Takaichi to help Asian countries better cope with energy shocks in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. REUTERS