Japan, Philippines in final stages of talks on security aid - Japan govt spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

TOKYO - Japan's top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with the Philippines on what equipment to offer to Manila and when to sign an agreement under Tokyo's official security assistance programme.

The programme is aimed at helping boost deterrence capabilities of Tokyo's partner countries.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno made the comment to reporters ahead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the Philippines on Friday. REUTERS

