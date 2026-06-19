Japan-owned vessel passed through Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Japan says

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Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at the Hotel Royal to attend the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

TOKYO, June 19 - A vessel owned by a Japanese company carrying three Japanese crew members safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and exited the Gulf, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

• The vessel, which had been stuck in the Gulf due to the Iran war, is now sailing toward Japan, MOFA said, adding the government had coordinated with Iran over the passage.

• The vessel is a Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker owned by Japan's Kyoei Tanker, the company said.

• All Japan-linked vessels carrying Japanese crew members have now evacuated the Gulf, the ministry said.

• "Following the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, the government will continue making every diplomatic effort to ensure that free and safe navigation of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz resumes promptly", Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X.

• Thirty-seven vessels linked to Japan are still waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Takaichi added. REUTERS