Japan earthquake estimated to cost insurers US$6.4 billion: Report

A worker looks at a car stuck on a broken road in the aftermath of an earthquake near Anamizu, Japan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
10 sec ago
Published
58 min ago

BOSTON - Insured losses from the devastating earthquake in Japan could reach US$6.4 billion (S$8.51 billion), according to an estimate from US-based catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Co (KCC).

Losses from residential properties account for more than two thirds of the total, according to KCC, as most commercial and industrial buildings in the affected cities are more seismic-resistant because of their predominantly steel construction.

The quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula on the afternoon of New Year's Day, flattening homes, triggering a tsunami and cutting off remote communities.

The death toll from the disaster is nearing 100, and the United States said on Jan 5 it is preparing military logistical support and aid. REUTERS

