News Analysis

Japan draws closer to Britain, united by trade and China fears

Japan Correspondent
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (left) and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi speaking with their British counterparts via video conference on Feb 3, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    42 min ago
TOKYO - When Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers met online on Wednesday night, Tokyo's first order of business was to raise its fears that China's new Coast Guard law was yet another sign of wanton aggression in the region.

Japan also conveyed its "strong concerns" to China over the law, which was enacted Monday and allows Chinese Coast Guard patrol ships to shoot at foreign vessels in waters that it claims as its own.

